Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,405 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 394.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,210 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of HP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,483 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

