Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 399 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 81.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,368.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,283.46. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $763.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,372.56.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

