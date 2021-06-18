Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes $85,000 Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,863,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in QIAGEN by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 16,923 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in QIAGEN by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,019,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,120,000 after buying an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in QIAGEN by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 276,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QIAGEN by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,255,000 after buying an additional 113,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of QGEN opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QIAGEN has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.04.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.