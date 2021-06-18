Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,489.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,306.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,630.08 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

