Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn Sells 5,444 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $551,967.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 872,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,447,667.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $100.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,182,000 after buying an additional 356,345 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ambarella by 433.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after buying an additional 783,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ambarella by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after buying an additional 622,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,586,000 after buying an additional 39,558 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Ambarella by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 577,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,016,000 after buying an additional 76,394 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

