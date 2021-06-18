American Money Management LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,489.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,630.08 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,306.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

