American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Sells $222,615.00 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 9,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $222,615.00.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.40 million, a PE ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 0.50. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

