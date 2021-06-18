American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Update

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 13th total of 227,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $4,547,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $67.82 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.72.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.