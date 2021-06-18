AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells $1,518,994.88 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ABC opened at $118.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.74. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

