Aminex (LON:AEX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 12,136,145 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of £26.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.73.

About Aminex (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Aminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.