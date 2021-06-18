AmonD Tops One Day Volume of $1,919.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $1,919.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00057656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00134504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00180117 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.46 or 0.00870748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,539.06 or 1.00321814 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 832,935,970 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

