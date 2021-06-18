Analysts Anticipate 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group reported earnings per share of ($2.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 21Vianet Group.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,422,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after buying an additional 137,314 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,522,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,058.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,219,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,684,000 after buying an additional 2,027,684 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNET traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 95,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 21Vianet Group (VNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.