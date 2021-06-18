Analysts Anticipate Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Announce $3.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.82 and the lowest is $3.14. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $3.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $13.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.01 to $15.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.57 to $17.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $179.97 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $183.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.75.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

