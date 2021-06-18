Analysts Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.89 Million

Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to announce $20.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.10 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $25.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $96.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $104.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $144.59 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $169.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLDP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 139,879 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 160,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,207. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 1.53.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

