Analysts Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. The Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,429,147 shares of company stock worth $100,451,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,844,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

