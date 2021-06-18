Analysts Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of WNEB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.17. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,406. The stock has a market cap of $199.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

