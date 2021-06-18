Analysts Anticipate XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.10). XOMA posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). XOMA had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:XOMA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,927. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $348.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.16 and a beta of 0.96. XOMA has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $46.32.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of XOMA by 2,757.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in XOMA by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in XOMA by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in XOMA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.