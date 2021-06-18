Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report $2.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16. Generac reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $2,412,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Generac by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $386.10. The company had a trading volume of 32,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,432. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.59. Generac has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $381.01.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

