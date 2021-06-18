Analysts Expect Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grifols’ earnings. Grifols posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grifols will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grifols.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.83. 1,462,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,006. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Grifols has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.4385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is 1.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Grifols by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Grifols by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Grifols by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

