Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 191.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 133.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 205,400 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $90,177,000. Finally, Centerstone Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 52.2% in the first quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 110,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. Henry Schein has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

