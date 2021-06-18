Analysts Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Post $3.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to post earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the lowest is $3.10. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $220.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $224.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.