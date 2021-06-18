Analysts Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.60. Townsquare Media posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 247.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.12 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $11.56. 180,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,054. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $188.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.83. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

