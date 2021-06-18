Analysts Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Post Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $12.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $13.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $15.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $328.34 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.85.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 903,170 shares of company stock valued at $283,127,733. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

