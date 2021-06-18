Analysts Set Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT at $26.00

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. 103,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,453,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

