Analysts Set Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Target Price at $0.80

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDRBF shares. Citigroup upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

BDRBF stock remained flat at $$0.87 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 665,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,679. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

