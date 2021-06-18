Analysts Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Target Price at $155.73

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.73.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.91 and a beta of 1.66. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

