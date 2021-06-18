Analysts Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Price Target at $10.72

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of RRC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,764,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.23. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.66.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Range Resources by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Range Resources by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after purchasing an additional 620,320 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.