Analyzing 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MOGU and 36Kr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $73.63 million 2.13 -$50.06 million N/A N/A 36Kr $59.27 million 1.69 -$42.95 million N/A N/A

36Kr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MOGU.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MOGU and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

MOGU presently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 68.67%. 36Kr has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. Given 36Kr’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than MOGU.

Risk & Volatility

MOGU has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -67.82% -4.65% -3.71% 36Kr -61.60% -52.87% -35.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MOGU beats 36Kr on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, and other services to merchants and users. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini-programs on Weixin, Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways, and Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com websites to users. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

