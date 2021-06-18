Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives $73.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,467. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

