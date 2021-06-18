Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Holdings Reduced by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp decreased its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205,545 shares during the period. Angi makes up approximately 0.7% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WS Management Lllp owned 0.11% of Angi worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,128,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,136,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Angi by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 558,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 584,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 428,682 shares during the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Angi alerts:

Shares of ANGI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. 22,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,111. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,381.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several research firms recently commented on ANGI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,716.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Angi Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.