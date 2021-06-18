Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Shares Down 2.7%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 3,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 23,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGPIF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

