Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.85 ($77.47).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

