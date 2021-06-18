Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Holdings Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of Anthem worth $121,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $472,366,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $187,713,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM opened at $377.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.89.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.