APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $33.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APA. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of APA stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 4.93. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.