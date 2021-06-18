Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $38.16 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $979.45 million, a P/E ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

APOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

