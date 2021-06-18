Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.61

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.61 and last traded at $58.39, with a volume of 24247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.01.

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,638,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

