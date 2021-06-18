Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.