Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Down 22.6% in May

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 498,200 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 591,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.32.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

