Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Down 22.6% in May

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 498,200 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 591,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
Shares of APDN stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
