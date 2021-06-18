Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market cap of $188.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.21. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.