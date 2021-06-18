Apria (NYSE:APR) & Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Head-To-Head Survey

Apria (NYSE:APR) and Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apria and Option Care Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apria $1.11 billion 0.85 $46.14 million $46.48 0.57 Option Care Health $3.03 billion 1.23 -$8.08 million ($0.04) -518.25

Apria has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Option Care Health. Option Care Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Apria and Option Care Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apria 0 0 6 0 3.00 Option Care Health 0 1 6 0 2.86

Apria currently has a consensus price target of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.03%. Option Care Health has a consensus price target of $21.81, suggesting a potential upside of 5.22%. Given Apria’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apria is more favorable than Option Care Health.

Profitability

This table compares Apria and Option Care Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apria N/A N/A N/A Option Care Health 0.29% 0.92% 0.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Apria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Option Care Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Option Care Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Option Care Health beats Apria on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apria

Apria, Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products. It also provides a range of home medical equipment and other products, and services for patients with home care needs; and clinical and administrative support services, and related products and supplies to patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc. offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies. It also offers infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications. In addition, the company offers therapies that women need to survive and thrive through high-risk pregnancies; treatments to manage the progression of neurological disorders, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and duchenne muscular dystrophy; and nursing services. The company is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

