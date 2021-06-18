Apron Network (APN) Market Cap Hits $7.78 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0832 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00058627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00024217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.82 or 0.00719335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00042694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00082587 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars.

