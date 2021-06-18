ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.56 ($34.78).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

