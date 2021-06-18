ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMSIY opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

