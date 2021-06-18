Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after buying an additional 63,949 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 16.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 120.8% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Arco Platform by 2.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 908,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 150,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

ARCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $32.30 on Friday. Arco Platform Limited has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $975.04 million, a PE ratio of 403.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

