Arconic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,109 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,269% compared to the average volume of 154 call options.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of ARNC traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27. Arconic has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

