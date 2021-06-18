Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Announces $0.04 Final Dividend

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0372 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In related news, insider Rosemary Hartnett bought 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.28 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of A$29,959.93 ($21,399.95).

About Arena REIT

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

