Argon (ARGON) Reaches Market Cap of $4.84 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Argon has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $245,734.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

