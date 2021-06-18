Arion (ARION) Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. Arion has a total market cap of $40,250.23 and approximately $15.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arion has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00058617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00136597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00181106 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.20 or 0.00884110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,684.38 or 1.00091431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,129,608 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

