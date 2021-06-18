Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$39.00 to C$40.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aritzia traded as high as C$35.14 and last traded at C$34.97, with a volume of 193933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.43.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Aritzia from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 208.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

