Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Cut to $181.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $191.00 to $181.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.87) EPS.

ASND has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $138.00 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $183.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

